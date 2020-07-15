Bicyclist Killed, Another Hospitalized After Crash With SUV

CARLOS -- One bicyclist has died and another was flown to the hospital after being hit by an SUV near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 9 south of Carlos.

Deputies say three bikes were going south when the vehicle, also southbound, collided with two of them. One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken by North Ambulance and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center via Lifelink III. The third cyclist was not hurt.

The names of the people on the bikes have not been released pending family notification.

The driver of the SUV, 24-year-old Jedidiah Willander of Parkers Prairie, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.