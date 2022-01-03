Beverly M. Johnson, 74, Princeton

June 20, 1947 - December 28, 2021

Beverly M. Johnson, age 74 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2021, at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a Time of Sharing at 6:00 PM.

Beverly Mae Hanson was born to Merlin and Hilda (Hertel) Hanson on June 20, 1947, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1965 and went on to work various positions throughout her career. She worked as an aide at the Elim Home, as a clerk at the gas station, and most notably, as a clerk for the Zimmerman Post Office for over 16 years. She was married to her sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Dean Johnson, on March 28, 1970, in Princeton, and together they raised their family. Beverly will be remembered for her love of playing games, trying new recipes, gardening, and her amazing knitting skills. She enjoyed traveling and especially loved summers spent with the family at the cabin. Above all else, her infectious laugh will be dearly missed as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Bob of Princeton; children, Jeff Johnson of Breckenridge, Lori Johnson of St. Cloud, and Shannon (Emilee) Johnson of Princeton; grandchildren, Grace, Sophie, Lauren, and Sterling; brother, Merlin (Karen) Hanson, Jr. of Princeton; and many step-siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Howard Hatch; and sister, Carol (Bob) Braford.