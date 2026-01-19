May 26, 1936 – January 15, 2026

Beverly Jean Geyer, 89, of St. Cloud, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 15, 2026, surrounded by the love of family.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Osakis Lutheran Church, Osakis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial is in the Gordon Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Gordon, MN.

Beverly was born on May 26, 1936, to Jennings and Gladys Larson in Wheaton, MN. She married Donald Geyer on October 29, 1955, in Collis, MN. Before marriage, Beverly worked at a dress shop and as a model. Shortly after marriage, she and Don started a business. In the early years, Beverly would run the front counter. She also made doll clothes which she sold out of the business.

Beverly was a kind and generous person who donated anonymously to many local charities. For decades she donated dolls, books, and stuffed animals to a local orphanage. The organization referred to her as “the doll lady”. She enjoyed traveling with Don, writing, and following politics. Beverly will be remembered for her strong faith, deep personal relationship with Jesus, and her love for her family. She let her grandchildren and great-grandchildren know how much she loved them with a monthly gift box.

Beverly is survived by 4 children, Renee (Steve) Jennings; Rebecca (Kevin) Kissner; Debbie Geyer-Croat (Ken); Sandra (Tim Linton) Geyer, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, brother David (Julie) Larson; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Larson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Don; Son, Todd; beloved grandchildren, Abigail Jennings and Paul Wruck; and brother, Richard Larson.