Beverly Ann Hofmann, 93, Rice

January 4, 1931 - January 26, 2024

Beverly Hofmann, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on January 26, 2024 at the age of 93.

Bev was born on January 4, 1931 in Eau Claire, WI to Arthur and Veronica (Fisher) Oien. She graduated from Saint Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire. She moved to St. Cloud in 1948 to attend the St. Cloud School of Nursing, where she met lifelong friends (later dubbed the “bridge group”). Soon after arriving in St. Cloud, she brought a hot cocoa-stained robe into the Wide Awake Cleaners, where she met proprietor, Tom Hofmann. They were married on September 23, 1950.

After some time away to raise her family, Bev returned to school in 1974 to complete her RN. She spent the next 20 years working at the St. Cloud Hospital as a coronary care nurse and later in Quality Assurance. In the spring of 2003, she continued her education at St. Cloud State University, earning a degree in English Literature.

Bev was a woman of many pursuits. She valued family, community, and volunteerism. She was well-traveled—recently, Bev walked the vibrant Duval Street in Key West at night with grandchildren, gazed at Jim Morrison’s grave in Paris, and hung out on the steps of the Parliament Building in Victoria, BC listening to a musician playing the bagpipes. She spent many years volunteering at Rice Elementary School and CentraCare Cancer Center. Her knowledge of computers, research, and medicine was remarkable (earning her nickname, “Encyclopedia Bev”). She loved genealogy and created a comprehensive and sprawling family tree, often contacting librarians in various European countries for the most accurate information. A few years ago, Bev developed a passion for Twin Cities tours that ranged from architectural masterpieces to dodgy pond tours, usually urging her grandchildren to make just “one more stop.”

Above all, family was most important to Bev. Her love was fierce and always supportive. Regardless of the hour, Bev would don the “supermom cape.” She had an extraordinary ability of connecting with all, no matter the interest or age. Organizing a very busy calendar of grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s events (often braving the chill of a hockey arena), she reveled in each and every game and accomplishment. She was a laser-focused problem solver, and was often the first person who family and friends contacted when in need. We will all miss making those calls.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband Thomas “Tom” Hofmann, sister Jeannine Stolp, son-in-law Steven Koyama, and great-granddaughter Macy McDowall.

Bev is survived by her five children: Steve (Deb) Hofmann of Sartell, Sudie Hofmann of St. Cloud, Cherie (John) McDowall of St. Augusta, Janet (Michael Brodsky) Hofmann of Bellingham, WA, and Jay Hofmann of Waite Park; grandchildren: James Hofmann of St. Cloud, Kim (Luis Castillo) Hofmann of Sartell, Joel Hofmann of Sartell, Lenny Hofmann of St. Cloud, Thomas (Sandy Serry) McDowall of Maple Grove, Mathew (Aimee) McDowall of St. Augusta, Reiko Koyama of Washington, DC, Ivan Brodsky of Vancouver, BC, and Milo Brodsky of Bellingham, WA; and great-grandchildren: Rosabella and Lilianna Castillo of Sartell, Sophia Hofmann of St. Cloud, and Jack, Luke, Ryan, and Alex McDowall of St. Augusta.

A Celebration of Life for Bev will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 from 5–8pm at The Grands at Mulligans, 601 Pine Cone Road N, Sartell, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made to the Macy Grace McDowall Fund for SUDC (Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood) at https://www.communitygiving.org/fund/macy-grace-mcdowall-fund/. Checks may also be sent and made payable to the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and designated for the Macy Grace McDowall Fund.

The family gives sincere thanks to the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House—who provided exceptional comfort and care to Bev and support to the entire family throughout Bev’s final days—as well as to Dr. Patrick Lalley, the consummate palliative care physician. Bev’s family is being assisted by the quality team at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN.