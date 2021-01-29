Betty L. Keller, 76, Annandale

May 5, 1944 - January 26, 2021

Private memorial services are being planned for Betty L. Keller, age 76, of Annandale, MN who passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Annandale Care Center. Interment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Public visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3rd at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Betty was born May 5, 1944 in Morris, Minnesota to Emil and Jessie (Dean) Olson. She was a 1962 graduate of Morris High School. Morris is where she met and married the love of her life, Duane Keller on May 13, 1967 at Assumption Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Coon Rapids. Betty was employed by FMC in Anoka for many years. After Duane preceded her in death on December 31, 2000, Betty made her home in the Princeton area after meeting her special friend Arnie Fauve. They met in support groups and built their home in Princeton until Arnie’s passing. Betty has been a resident of the Annandale Care Center since 2014.

Betty enjoyed hours of learning about the Allis Chalmers tractors with Duane. Duane and Betty enjoyed several years of Polka dancing with the Polka Lovers of America. Betty loved dancing, fishing, bingo, camping, crocheting, puzzles, her dog (Shadow), going to Chanhassen Dinner Theater, and in her later years, most of all, watching “The Bachelor”. Betty always loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for helping people, and being a compassionate caregiver. Betty always had time to listen and offer her help however she was able. Betty’s spirit for life and her amazing smile will be greatly missed.

Betty is survived by her sister, Delores Rahrlien of Buffalo and Gloria (Bob) Kellner of Benson; brother, Emil, Jr. of St. Cloud; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Louisa) Keller of Paynesville, Allen (Marlene) Keller of Coon Rapids, and Gordon (Wendy) Keller of Willmar; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Roger)Bagley of Paynesville and Darlene (Dennis) Stewart of Hawick; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; brothers, Stanley, Adolph and Eugene; and sister, Lois Gress.

Betty’s family would like to thank all her special friends and caregivers at the Annandale Care Center. Betty had developed many meaningful relationships with residents and staff members. Everyone there was family to her.

Betty’s final wishes are to be buried with her husband Duane Keller, at Fort Snelling. Her final burial will be on May 5, 2021. We will celebrate Betty’s birthday that day as well as her final life gift.

Donations to the local Pet Shelter are preferred in lieu of flowers. Betty had an immense love for animals and this was her wish.