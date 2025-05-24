Betty L. Brandl, 97, Waite Park

November 26, 1927 – May 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Betty L. Brandl, age 97, of Waite Park who passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to service on Friday at the Church in Waite Park.

Betty was born on November 26, 1927, in Sauk Center to Bernar and Barbara (Zencius) Minette. She married Alcuin Brandl on June 1, 1951 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Center. Betty and Al lived in Waite Park most of their lives, raising their family. She was employed in the Catalog Department for JC Penny for many years.

She enjoyed

She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Dan) Rebischke of St. Cloud, Linda (Joe) Heinen of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Ryan Heinen, Scott Heinen, Sean Rebischke, Julie (Paul) Keane, Dena (Matt) Bowman; great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alcuin in 1994.