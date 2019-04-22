Betty Kampa Miller, 84, St. Cloud

June 1, 1934 - April 21, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) in St. Cloud, for Betty Kampa Miller, age 84, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The Christian Women will pray at 4:00 p.m. and parish prayers with a time of sharing will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Elizabeth Louise Mondloch was born on June 1, 1934 to Joseph & Martha (Kolb) Mondloch in Freeport, MN. Betty graduated from St. Francis High School, Little Falls in 1952. She married Raymond Kampa on July 5, l958 at St. Mary’s Church, Little Falls. Ray died on May 14, 1988. Betty married Jerome Miller on August 8, 1997 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud. Jerry died on June 22, 2005.

Betty worked for St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish for over 22 years, first as school secretary and then as parish secretary. After retirement she was kept busy with various volunteer opportunities, including many parish activities. Betty was known in the St. Cloud area for her gift of selfless service to those around her which was evident in the many organizations she was involved with, Betty’s necklaces of love foundation, Daughters of Isabella officer, Secular Franciscan Order, Meals on Wheels, Paramount Center for the Arts usher, Befrienders, Saint Cloud Hospital volunteer, Saint Mary’s Cathedral: eucharistic minister, greeter, funeral dinners and choir, St. Benedict’s Senior Community, Christian Women, Catholic Charities, widowed luncheon host, and Serra Club.

She also loved to travel. One of her favorite trips was traveling with her five daughters to the Common Hope Project in Guatemala to be part of a work team. This was also to celebrate her 75th birthday. Getting together for a Christmas time weekend for over 35 years with her Mondloch extended family was a highlight of her year.

Betty is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Chuck) Vilina, Japan, Susan (Dan) Meyer, Brainerd, Lisa (Colin) McKeown, Eagan, Mary (Tom) Plankers, Ham Lake and Lori Kearney, Rosemount; Jerry’s children, Marjan (Ken) Schutze, Underwood, Roger (Nancy) Miller, Medina, Barbara Lajoie, Richardson, Texas, John (Margie) Miller, Maple Grove and Julie (Glenn) Gapp, Park Rapids; 13 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; 19 step grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren; sisters, Francella Greene, Elaine (Marv) Binstock, and Darlene (John) Zurawski; sisters-in-law, Marlene Kampa, Mary Ann Wilson, Jeri Mondloch, and Joyce McCullogh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ray Kampa & Jerry Miller; brothers, Arnold, Robert and Eugene; sister, Clarice Eidenshink; and brother-in-law, Jerry Eidenshink.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Catholic Charities or a favorite charity.