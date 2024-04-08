Betty Jean Backes, 97, St. Cloud

June 30, 1926 - March 27, 2024

Betty Jean Backes, age 97, formerly of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at Northern Lakes Senior Living on March 27th, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Church in Brainerd on April 9th at 11am with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at April 10th at 12:45pm. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Born June 30th 1926 in St. Cloud MN. She was the 8th daughter of 9 children born to Edward and Elizabeth (Winkle) Daniel. Born prematurely, she was placed in the care of Ed’s sisters, Helen, Clara, and Chole who fed her round the clock with a medicine dropper. She beat the odds and thrived.

She married the love of her life, James Aloysius Backes, on September 8th, 1949 they were blessed with three beautiful children. She loved spending time with her family and playing duplicate bridge, achieving the rank of Bronze Life Master. She was known for her apple pies, playing the piano, singing with abandon, and losing her voice after many Viking games. Betty Jean volunteered at Birthright and was a member of Daughters of Isabella and St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell and All Saints Catholic Church in Brainerd.

Betty Jean is survived by her son James Paul (Lynn) Backes, Antoniette Josephine (Rick) Zobel, Lisa Ann (David) Gervenak.

Grandchildren: Doug (Krista Schweppe) Zobel, Jennifer (John) Cannon, Jimmy (Andrea) Backes, Elizabeth (Justin) Hochsprung, Jenna (Mitch) Unger, Danielle (Dan Wicklund) Backes, Michael (Theresa) Gervenak, Nathan Gervenak, Nichole (Joe) Haeg, Patrick (Jessica) Gervenak. Great-grandchildren: Louisa Zobel, Martin Zobel, Nora Cannon, Arlo Backes, Lettie Hochsprung, Savannah Unger.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her three beloved aunts (Ka, Ko, and Hala), parents and siblings.

A special thank you to her exceptional care givers at Northern Lakes Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their patience, support and compassion.

Memorials preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery Sauk Rapids, MN.