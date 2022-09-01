Betty J Kircher, 77, Long Prairie

August 23, 1945 - August 29, 2022

Betty J Kircher, 77, of Long Prairie passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Services for Betty will be private. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.

Betty was born on August 23, 1945 to Lowell “Jack” and Vivian (Hanson) Peterson in Long Prairie. She graduated from Long Prairie High School then worked at the school as a secretary. She married Norman Kircher on January 22, 1966 in Minneapolis. In 1977 the couple moved to Auburndale, FL where she worked for a trucking company. In 1984 they moved back to Long Prairie.

Betty was known as the hat lady. She loved lots of bling and color with her hats, jewelry and purses. Shopping and finding deals at garage sales were favorite pastimes of Betty’s, which also provided her opportunity to visit with people. She could be quite outspoken. She was a huge Elvis fan. She loved flowers, lemon pie and Mountain Dew.

She is survived by her sons John (Denitta) of Round Prairie, James of Fergus Falls, Joel (Angela Hedin) of Parkers Prairie and daughters, Kimberly Fernandes of Massachusetts, Jennifer Kircher of Long Prairie, Jessica Kircher of Michigan and Kristina (Gabriel) Zamora of Long Prairie and many grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her sister Judy Naegeli.