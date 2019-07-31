Betty Fleigle, 77, Oak Park

July 13, 1942 - July 30, 2019

Betty Fleigle, age 77 of Oak Park passed away July 30, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Betty Fleigle was born July 13, 1942 in Milaca, MN to John and Lorraine (Tip) Peterson. She attended Milaca High School and married Richard Fleigle on October 31, 1959 at St. Louis Catholic Church. The couple lived in Minneapolis where Betty worked as a daycare provider for several years. In 1977, Richard and Betty moved north of Oak Park where they enjoyed life in the country. Betty enjoyed gardening and liked flowers and watching the birds. They couple traveled extensively and visited most western states and Canada. Some of her favorite memories were of camping and fishing with her family. Betty was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Richard of Oak Park and sons; Dean (Shelly), Sauk Rapids; Darren of Sartell, grandson, Daniel and brothers and sister: Lonnie Smith, St. Paul; John Peterson Jr., Mora; Joanne (Jim) Hirsh, St. Cloud and a brother-in-law, Dennis (Bonnie) Fleigle of Big Lake. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Duane and brother, Richard Peterson.