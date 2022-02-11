Betty Bengtson, 94, Little Falls

July 22, 1927 - February 7, 2022

attachment-Betty Bengtson loading...

Betty Bengtson, 94 year old resident of Little Falls died on Monday, February 7 at St. Ottos Care Center in Little Falls. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Rev. Beth Pottratz officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.

Flowers and Memorials are preferred to Knute Nelson Home Care and Hospice.