MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- We're a little spoiled when it comes to flying in and out of Minnesota. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has once again been named the best mega airport for customer and traveler satisfaction in the just-released J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

MSP has now earned the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for mega airports in three out of the past four years.

MSP is the 18th busiest airport in North America, serving a total of 37.2 million passengers in 2024. Sixteen commercial airlines provide nonstop service to 168 destinations. It's the second-largest hub for Delta Airlines and serves as the home base for Sun Country Airlines.

The J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction study is based on about 30,000 customer surveys. MSP scored number one in six of the study's seven dimensions: Departure/to airport experience, airport staff, food, beverage and retail, terminal facilities, arrival/from airport experience, and trust.

Get our free mobile app

The Metropolitan Airports Commission just announced it has substantially completed its $600 million Operational Improvements Program that has transformed all pre-security areas of Terminal 1 over the last decade. Other projects continue beyond Terminal 1 security checkpoints. The MAC is expanding Concourse G by 157,000 square feet between gates G8 and G13. Work also continues in Terminal 2, which has experienced multi-year growth in passengers and activity.