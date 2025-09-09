BERTHA (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Highway 71 and 450th Street near Bertha.

Both vehicles were going north on the highway when one vehicle sideswiped the other as it passed.

A 17-year-old girl from Bertha was taken to Wadena Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fifty-year-old Ivan Reinke of Wadena was also taken to Wadena Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Todd County Sheriff's Office, and Bertha Ambulance and Fire.