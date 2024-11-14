Bertha N. Blake, 94, Vadnais Heights

March 26, 1930 - November 10, 2024

Bertha Nadine Blake, age 94, of Vadnais Heights, MN, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2024. Bertha is survived by her children, Cynthia (Gregg) Tulien, Carolyn (Brian) Kaplan, John Wesley, Jr. (Joan), and Cathryn (Mark) Moody; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sarah Frederick; her husband, Wesley; and siblings, Seward, Francis, Donald, Robert, Harriet, and Phyllis. Private burial at a later date. Memorials preferred to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 312, Webster, WI 54893.