Bernie D. Silvers, 83, St. Cloud

November 24, 1938 – June 27, 2022

attachment-Bernie Silvers loading...

Bernie Dorothy Silvers, age 83, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Inurnment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Born to Joseph and Elizabeth (Notch) Warneke in Millwood Township on November 24, 1938, she married Edward R. Silvers on January 5, 1963 at St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park, MN. After 15 years of post-high school employment, Bernie enrolled in college, completing both undergraduate and graduate degrees with honors at St. Cloud State and University of Minnesota. She subsequently taught at St. Cloud State for twelve years, finishing her career at the St. Cloud Technical College.

Bernie is survived by one sister and four brothers: Mabel Schreifels of St. Cloud, MN; Jim Warneke of Aitkin, MN; Joe (Delia) Warneke of Chanhassen, MN; Bob (Sherry) Warneke of Duluth, MN; and Dan (Judy) Warneke of St. Cloud MN. Among other survivors are nieces, nephews and honorary granddaughter, Melissa Palm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ed on June 22, 2020, and brother Donald Warneke.

Memorials are preferred to Poor Clares of Sauk Rapids, Tri-County Humane Society or Quiet Oaks Hospice.