Bernice Reitmeier, 89, Richmond

April 28, 1931 - June 23, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Bernice Reitmeier age 89, who died Tuesday, June 23, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass at www.rspcatholic.com.

Bernice was born on April 28, 1931 in Richmond, MN to Ben and Frances (Koetter) Braegelmann. She married Marvin Reitmeier on May 7, 1951 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Bernice was a homemaker who spent many hours volunteering in the community. She had a lifelong devotion to her parish as a sacristan, religion teacher and school volunteer. Bernice enjoyed quilting, playing cards, baking, and spending time with family. She was a member of St. Gerard’s Mission group, Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her children, Shirl (Mark) Keebler, Mike (Marlene), Jean (Kevin) Kraus, Karen Brink, Kevin (Judy), Glenn (Jodi), Kris (Mike) Dockendorf, Greg (Carrie); sisters, Hildegard Ruegemer, Esther Magedanz, Rita Maus, Sylvia Johnson; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Henning, Vernice and Paul Booth, Helen Reitmeier; 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin (1998); in-laws, Andrew Ruegemer, Phillip Magedanz, Roland Maus, Melvin Johnson, Abbot Placid Reitmeier, Lorraine and Clayton Schumacher, Howard Reitmeier, Val Henning and 1 great-grandchild.