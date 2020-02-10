Bernice M. Molitor, 94, Sauk Rapids

April 19, 1925 - February 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Bernice M. Molitor, 94 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Friday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell, surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and also one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday morning. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. at the church on Tuesday evening.

Bernice was born on April 19, 1925 in Rockville to Arthur and Elizabeth (Braun) Bidinger. She married Walter Molitor on May 11, 1944 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. They moved to a Dairy Farm near Sauk Rapids in 1948 where together, they farmed until 1993. Bernice was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, St. Monica’s Society and Catholic Aid. She enjoyed playing cards, especially 500, being with her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who had a very strong faith.

Survivors include her children, Marlene of Sauk Rapids, Jerry (Linda) of Foley, Walter, Jr. (Shirley) of Foley, Roy (Sandy) of Sauk Rapids, Barney (Linda) of Sauk Rapids, Kathleen (Allan) Wollak of Sauk Rapids, Ron (Tammy) of Sauk Rapids, Rick (Julie) of Holdingford, Randy (Mary Ann) of Sauk Rapids, Betty (Otto) Lamecker of Rochester and Ken (Kris) of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Eunice (Andy) Molitor of Rockville and Betty Gross of Rockville; brother in law, Glen Achman of Burnsville; 45 grandchildren and 77 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter, in 2015; grandson, Kyle; an infant granddaughter; and sisters, Lorraine Molitor, Rita Welle, Doreen Moran and Rose Achman.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare’s Monastery.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell of the wonderful and compassionate care that was given to Bernice.