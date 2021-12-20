Bernette Maxine “Ben” Helling, 88, Paynesville

April 22, 1933 - December 17, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Bernette Maxine “Ben” Helling, age 88, of Paynesville. Ben passed away December 17, 2021 at the Paynesville Health Care Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Bernette was born April 22, 1933 to Ben and Agnes (Atzl) Bauman in Paynesville, MN. She graduated from Paynesville High School and St. Cloud Teachers College. Bernette retired in 1990 after teaching 39 years in Luverne and Adrian, MN.

She married Howard Helling on October 9, 1955. They shared their lives in Luverne, Battle Lake and Paynesville.

Bernette enjoyed spending her time with her family (especially at their lake home). She enjoyed reading, playing cards and coffeeing with her friends. She spent time taking friends on their errands, etc.

Bernette is survived by her two daughters, Jill Meents of Minneapolis and Karn (John) Fleming of Bloomington; 2 grandchildren; Cash Rodamaker, Kacy Rodamaker; 6 step-grandchildren; Matt (Amanda) Meents, Claudia Boot, Jake Fleming (Matt Hiltner), Emily (Chuck) Unhjem, Hanna (Shane) Murphy and Ellen Fleming and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard in 2004, brother Leo Bauman and sister Delores Stickney.