Bernard “Bernie” Gohmann, 94, Clearwater

November 6, 1930 - April 23, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Bernard Gohmann, age 94, of Clearwater, who passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at the Annandale Care Center. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate.

Entombment of the Urn will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Bernie was born on November 6, 1930 in Clearwater, Minnesota to Bernard and Margaret (Loesch) Gohmann. He married Louise Rothstein on September 1, 1954. They farmed and raised their seven children in rural Clearwater. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, the dice game Farkle, picnics by the lake, and visiting with family and friends. Bernie loved farming and had great pride in the family farm. His greatest joy was the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his children: Lucy (Jim) Laumann, Bruce (Jodie), Barb (Jay) Aleckson, Brian (Mary), Brad (Shelly), Loren (JoAnne), Lee (Dawn); 29 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernie was preceded in death by his wife, Louise in 2014; parents; grandchildren, Camryn Gohmann, Mathew Aleckson; brothers, John, Victor, Sylvester, Walter, Norbert and George Gohmann; sisters, Florentine Storms, Margaret Fandel, Helen Kunkel, Evelyn Kraus, Irene Anderson, Alice Anderson; step-sisters, Marcy Virden and Alvina Kirchner.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the Annandale Care Center, Moments Hospice, and the Daniel Funeral Home for all their care and support.