Bernard “Ben” L. Lass, 79, St. Cloud

August 6, 1941 - July 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am at Saint Mary’s Help of Christians Church on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 for Bernard “Ben” L. Lass, 79, who passed away at Good Shepard Nursing home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the church and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. The Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Parish Prayers will be at 6:45 pm on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Ben was born August 6, 1941 to Joseph and Lucille (Walz) Lass in Regal, Minnesota. He married Helen Sadlowsky on February 13, 1998 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park. Together they loved spending time with their combined family of 9 children. Ben was a jack of all trades, who loved to spend time collecting and restoring old cars. He owned and operated Ben’s Auto Body Shop for over 40 years. Ben belonged to the Pan Towners, Lions Club and Moose Lodge, where he attended parades and social events. He was a man of strong faith and prayed the Rosary daily. Ben will be missed for his witty jokes, his selflessness, and the care he showed his family. He was a happy, lovable, hardworking person who will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Lass of St. Cloud; children, Brenda (Mike) Greeley of Avon, Bonnie (Wayne) Laudenbach of St. Cloud, Amy (Brad) Kuechle of Watkins, Chad (Jana) Lass of Ontario, CA; step-children, Tom (Sue) Martins of Avon, Patti Lauermann of Baxter, and Brian (Stacey) Martins of New Prague; siblings, Jan Neu of Maple Lake, Tom (Patty) Lass of Cromwell, Arlene (John) Fitzpatrick of Brainerd, Phyllis (Brent) Thomton of Black Duck, Barb Beste of Sauk Centre and Deb (Dave) Templeton of Cromwell; 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stacy Lass-Hagemeister; step-daughter, Jane Martins; step-son-in-law, Bob Lauermann; brothers-in-law, Merlin Neu, and Vern Beste; nephew, Adam Bieringer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.