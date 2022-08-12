Bernard “B.J.” Legatt, Jr., 45, St. Joseph

January 1, 1977 - August 11, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Bernard “B.J.” Legatt, Jr., age 45, who passed away Thursday at his home. There will be a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the funeral home. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate.

B.J. was born January 1, 1977 in St. Cloud to Bernard Legatt, Sr. and Linda Arnold. He grew up on a farm near Rice and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Kotzer Excavating. B.J. enjoyed mowing the lawn, snowmobiling, jet skiing, grilling, and telling jokes. He was very family orientated. B.J. loved spending time outdoors with his children, entertaining his nephews, and being with family and friends. B.J. would never end a conversation with his family without saying “Love you”. He will be truly missed by all who knew him and his quick wit, honesty, and joyful spirit will never be forgotten.

Survivors include his significant other, Abbie Bastien of St. Stephen; children, Riley and Baliey of St. Stephen; father and mother, Bernie and Linda of Rice; sisters, Laurie (Scott) Yamry of Rice, Brenda Gombos of Rice, Bonnie Legatt of St. Stephen, Kathy Legatt of Rice, and Lisa (Cory) Yamry of Rice; seven nephews; and aunts and uncles. B.J. was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William & Luella Arnold; and paternal grandparents, August & Julianna Legatt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.