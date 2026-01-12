January 28, 1932 - January 8, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 16, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Bernadette M. Schreifels age 93, who passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026, at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Bernadette was born on January 28, 1932, to Adam and Mary (Stein) Kraemer, and was raised in a large, blended family. She married Claude Schreifels, in 1953, and together built a life rooted in faith, family, and hard work. They lived on the family farm, where Bernadette played an essential role—cooking, baking, gardening, canning, and helping with daily farm and household activities. In what spare time she had, she created countless beautiful quilts either in her home or the homes of friends and neighbors. Bernadette also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.

A devoted parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, Bernadette and other parishioners created quilt masterpieces that were auctioned to benefit the church. She was also a member of St. Anne’s Christian Women and the Catholic United Financial. Her faith was central to her life, and she shared it generously with those around her.

After Claude’s passing in 2006, Bernadette moved to Assumption Home in Cold Spring, where she found joy in playing bingo, working on puzzles, and leading the rosary. She would befriend others and offer to bring communion and companionship when needed.

Bernadette will be remembered as a sweet, generous woman with a hint of sass willing to talk to whomever had a story to tell. Her pies and cookies will live on in the memories—and taste buds—of anyone fortunate enough to enjoy them.

Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Magdalina; husband, Claude Schreifels, and her daughter, Ann Kruger.

She is lovingly survived by her son, Michael (Mike) Schreifels; son-in-law, Ted Kruger; granddaughter, Liz Kruger (Tom Hommerding); great-grandchildren, William Hommerding and Lukas Hommerding; as well as many other cherished family members and friends.