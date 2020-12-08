Bernadette M. “Bernie” Garding, 98, St. Cloud

September 19, 1922 - December 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Bernadette M. Garding age 98, who died Monday, December 7 at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Bernie was born on September 19, 1922 in Cold Spring, MN to Frank and Magdalena (Schreifels) Theis. She married Werner Garding on June 29, 1943 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Bernie worked for 26 years at Dr. John Kelly’s office and then worked at Willenbring Lickteig and Dahl Law office from 1983 – 2003. She walked to work everyday for 46 years. Bernie was an excellent seamstress and was devoted to her family and work.

She is survived by her children, JoAnn (Vernon) Brisse, Patrick Garding, Gail (Richard) Johnson; grandchildren, William, George, Daniel, Jenette, Marisa, Jesse, Beau; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Julie Vossen, Angeline Gohman, Leona Schmal, Delrose Torborg, Renee Buerman, Elroy Theis, Richard Theis and Raymond Theis.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Werner (11/9/54); parents; children, Phyllis, Ronald; grandson, Lucas Johnson; siblings, Gerald, Marie and Irene.

Memorials are preferred.