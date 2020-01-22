Bentrud and Kendall Working to Stop Human Trafficking [PODCAST]

January is Human Trafficking awareness month. Waite Park Police Chief and Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. The two discussed their progress in identifying and prosecuting the traffickers, victims and buyers. Listen to our conversation below.

Bentrud and Kendall say social media and hotel records have aided in identifying those involved in trafficking and often times drug sales are a part of what the human traffickers and victims are involved with.