Benton’s Got Talent Winners at Benton County Fair

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Benton's Got Talent contest was held on Saturday afternoon at the Benton County Fair.

The contest was held on the Cottonwood Stage before a full crowd.

There were three entries in the Open Division. The winners were a daddy and daughter duo Adam and Kinslee Winkelman of Foley. They performed the song Jolene by Dolly Parton. They won $150 for their first-place finish and have a chance to move on to the Minnesota State Fair.

The second-place finishers in the Open Division were a group of friends who go by the name Fourthought. They performed a song by Titanium. They won $100 and also have a chance to move on to the Minnesota State Fair.

Third place in the Open Division went to Smoke Sartell. He performed an original song. He got $50.

In the Pre-Teen Division, the first-place prize of $75 went to Savannah Minkler who danced to a song called I'm A Lady.

Second place in the Pre-Teen Division went to Kadence Murphy who danced to a song called Sassy. She won $50.

Both girls have the chance to perform at the Minnesota State Fair.

The three judges for the Benton's Got Talent contest were Kelly Cordes, Vicky Davis, and Kirsten Beehler.

Coordinator Brady Roberts brought the talent contest back this year to the Benton County Fair after a few years of absence. He's hoping to grow the event in future years with more people from Benton, Stearns, and Sherburne counties signing up to perform on stage.

