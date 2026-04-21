MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 6:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Wright County. A Ford pickup and two Chevy Equinoxes were all going north on Highway 25 at the Interstate 94 westbound interchange when they collided.

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Forty-four-year-old Meghann Rone of Monticello was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers, 18-year-old Gage Watts of Big Lake and 31-year-old Hannah Weber of Monticello, were not hurt. A five-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles also was not hurt.