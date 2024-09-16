BENTON COUNTY (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for the communities help in getting a new K9 officer. The Sheriff's Office kicked off its fundraising campaign on Monday to raise money for the new dog.

They have received a $5,000 matching grant from the Central Minnesota K9 Foundation, and under the terms of the grant, the foundation will match up to $5,000 donated by individuals, businesses, and community groups during a 30-day fundraising campaign. Ragnar, the Benton County Sheriff's Office's K9 dog retired in April after 7-years of service.

Sheriff Troy Heck says Ragnar's retirement has left a gap in the resources the office can bring and K9s serve many important functions like searching for lost people, finding illegal drugs, and locating evidence. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has had a K9 program for the past 17 years entirely funded by public support. Anyone interested in donating can:

Send a check or money order made out to Central MN K9 Foundation mailed to Central MN K9 Foundation, 8239 55th St NE, Foley, MN 56329.

• Via Venmo or PayPal using the QR codes printed below.

• Via the donation button on the Central MN K9 Foundation website at https://centralmnk9foundation.com/

• In person at any Falcon Bank location by specifying a desire to donate to the Central MN K9 Foundation’s Benton County K-9 grant.

