Benton County Boy Dies at Haunted Hayride

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A 13-year-old boy from Rice is dead following an accident at a Halloween theme park.

The accident happened at the annual Harvest of Horror Haunted Hay Ride at 4108 200th Street in St. Augusta.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got an emergency call just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding a boy who had been run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor.

Several people, including an off-duty police officer and an off-duty medic, immediately began tending to 13-year-old Alexander Mick. A Stearns County Sheriff's Deputy and some Explorers were at the event and also responded to the call.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Mick was pronounced dead at the scene.

