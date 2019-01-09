Benton County Approves Salary Increases for Elected Officials

FOLEY -- The Benton County Board of Commissioners has approved modest pay hikes for its elected officials in 2019.

The Auditor-Treasurer is receiving a 4% salary increase to $93,600. The County Attorney also gets a 4% bump to $118,976. And the Sheriff also receives a 4% pay increase to $108,202. Benton County Commissioners gave themselves a 2% raise to $29,426.

County Administrator Monty Headley says commissioners considered several factors in the setting the salaries, including the elected officials' requests, comparisons with other counties their size, changes in responsibilities and workload and what increases other employees are receiving.