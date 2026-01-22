FOLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 23 near Foley. A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy was turning south onto 105th Avenue from southbound Highway 23 when a pickup was going northbound on the highway. They collided in the intersection.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to CentraCare hospital with unknown injuries. His name and where he is from have not been released.

The driver of the pickup, 31-year-old Tyler Peterson of Solon Springs, Wisconsin, was not hurt.

The Patrol says the road was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.