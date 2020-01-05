Bennies Drop Close One to Auggies

The College of St. Benedict basketball team struggled late and gave up a win to no. 16 Augsburg University at home on Saturday.

The Bennies pushed out to an early lead, outscoring the Auggies 21-19 in the first quarter. Augsburg rallied in the second, and CSB trailed 36-31 at the half.

The Bennies cut the deficit to 51-48 in the third but faltered in the final quarter. They gave up 16 points to the Auggies and lost it 67-60.

Megan Thompson led the team with 18 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Alex Johnson added 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

The Bennies fall to 6-4 and 2-3 MIAC. They will be back on action on Wednesday when they host St. Catherine University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.