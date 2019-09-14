Bennies Beat Ranked Team for Second Time This Season

The College of St. Benedict soccer team got a big win over no. 19 Loras College 3-1 at home on Friday.

The Bennies were hot through the first half, scoring three to take a commanding lead over the Duhawks. Loras responded in the second with a goal to prevent the shut out.

Chloe Miller, Megan Thompson, and Roxy Feldman each scored one for CSB. First-year goalkeeper Paige Kahlmeyer made her first career start. She earned seven saves and gave up just one goal.

The Bennies improve to 3-1-1. They will close out non-conference play on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. when they take on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.