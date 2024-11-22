Benjamin William Kedrowski, 52, St. Cloud

August 23, 1972 - November 18, 2024

A Celebration of Life for Benjamin “Ben” Kedrowski, age 52 of St. Cloud, will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud, with a visitation beginning one hour prior. A visitation will take place the night before on Monday, November 25, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Ben passed away on November 18, 2024, at home. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Benjamin William Kedrowski (52) was born on August 23rd, 1972, in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Joanne Fischer (Maschler) and the late Arthur Kedrowski. He graduated from LFCHS and went on to graduate from Staples College with a degree in robotics, and throughout this time he served in the National Guard. Ben worked many years for Tetra Pak traveling the world and later worked at Nahan Printing until his passing. While at Nahan, he established himself in St. Cloud with his two children, Bailey and Logan Kedrowski, where he met his person, Jessica Byland. They together had three more children Liam, Kyla, and Daxton Kedrowski. All while raising a young family, he enjoyed life to the fullest. You could find him together with his family attending sporting events (especially the Wild), going to concerts, four-wheeling, and trap shooting, or just at home watching a good movie. There is nothing he loved more than his family, good music, and Jack and Coke. Left to cherish Ben’s memory are his fiancé, Jess Byland, his children, Bailey (fiancé Owen Scherping), Logan, Liam, Kyla, and Daxton Kedrowski, Sister, Kris (Joel) Odenbrett, Mother and Father-in-Law, Janet and Richard Byland, Brother-in-Law, Ricky (Kim) Byland, Sister-in-Law, Whitney (Dustin) Elliott, and, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To honor Ben's love of Minnesota sports, but mostly of the MN Wild, we encourage you to wear your favorite sporting attire to his memorial of life.