June 27, 1939 - April 26, 2025

A Celebration of Life for Benedict E. Peternell will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen. A private burial took place on April 29, 2025. Benny passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Legacy Place Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids.

Benedict, affectionately known as Benny, was born on June 27, 1939, in St. Cloud, MN, to Joseph G. Peternell and Roska (Justin) Peternell.

He was drafted into the Army in February of 1962 and was discharged in February of 1964. Benny married Marlene Feld on September 7, 1971, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, St. Wendel. He lived in St. Stephen for over 50 years and worked and retired from Ferche Millwork in Rice, MN.

Benny enjoyed trips to the casino, racing his go-kart, attending local town baseball games, and watching the MN Vikings and Twins.

Survivors include his sister, Theresa (Dennis Wozniak) Sowada, of Little Falls, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Roska, his wife, Marlene, and brothers, William and George Peternell.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Legacy Place and Moments Hospice for the great care they gave to Benny.

Lunch to follow services, where we can share fond memories of Benny.