Benedict Dominic Posch, 101, Little Falls

June 5, 1920 - October 25, 2021

Benedict Dominic Posch, 101-year-old resident of Little Falls died on Monday, October 25 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A private family grave side service will be held on Monday, November 1 at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery in Belle Prairie with Father David Maciej officiating. The military rites will be conducted by the Little Falls VFW Post #1112 and the Little Falls DAV.

Benedict Dominic Posch was born on June 5, 1920 in Little Falls to Albert and Frances (Scheitza) Posch. He grew up in Little Falls where he attended school at Our Lady Of Lourdes. After completing his schooling thru 8th grade, he was needed to help his Dad on the farm. He entered the military and served in the United States Army in World War II for three and half years. He fought in many battles as a Combat Infantryman/Light Mortar Crewman. He served in the Northern France Campaign, Rhineland Campaign, Ardennes Campaign and the Central Europe Campaign. During these conflicts, Ben was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 4 bronze stars. He also earned two purple hearts, a bronze star, and a distinguished cross. After his honorable discharge in October of 1945, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marie Stegura on November 24, 1945 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. The couple made their home in Little Falls for all of their married life. Ben farmed for approximately 15 years and also worked for Crestliner Boats. He was also Clerk of School for District 1176 in the 1960s. He then started his career with the United States Post Office where he would work as a fireman's laborer for 20 plus years until his retirement. Ben was a life member of the Little Falls VFW and the DAV in Little Falls. The couple attended Holy Family Catholic Church and later joined St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. He loved DIY projects which included a go cart for his children and a pontoon for the family. Ben loved reading and was self-educated. He also enjoyed being a Sno Dogs member and snowmobile enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling in their motorhome throughout the United States.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Beverly Eppler, Diane Norton, Jane (Curtis) Anderson, Joan (Donald) Seelen, and David (Joanie Lee) Posch; grandchildren, Tina (Larry) Kobriger, Brian Norton, Curtis Seelen, Bradley Seelen, Lindsay (John) Sullivan, Daniel Posch; great-grandchildren, Drew Richert, Lawson Kobriger, Benedict Seelen, Blake Seelen, Hailey Seelen, Brooklyn Seelen, Evelyn Sullivan; sister-in-law, Philomine Stegura and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Frances Posch; wife, Marie Posch of 61 1/2 years; granddaughter, Nicolette Norton; siblings, Alvina Vandenheuvel, Regina Plocharz, Dorothy Vandenheuvel, Adolph "Rudy", Edward, Alfred, Arthur and Albert Posch, Jr.

Casket Bearers: David Posch, Daniel Posch, Donald Seelen, Brian Norton, Curtis Seelen and Bradley Seelen.