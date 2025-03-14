Benedict “Benny” Peltz, 93, Paynesville

April 17, 1931 - March 12, 2025

attachment-Benedict Peltz loading...

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Harvest Church in Freeport, MN for Benedict “Benny” Peltz, age 93, who died March 12, 2025, at Cherrywood, Richmond, MN.

The visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday March 20th at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday, one hour before the service at the church.

Benedict was born in Richmond, MN to George and Mary (Schwope) Peltz. He farmed his entire life north of Paynesville. Benny enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with grandchildren and beloved dogs, Molly.

He is survived by his children, Darlene (Ron) Gruber, Julianne Stanger, Kevin (Paula), Brian; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leander, Marcella Dingmann, Laura Pierskalla, Cecelia Holthaus, Fintan, Felix, and one great grandchild.