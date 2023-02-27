Bellamy Scherping, Infant, Little Falls

February 22, 2023 - February 22, 2023

Bellamy Scherping infant son of Brenden and Beth (Oldakowski) Scherping died at the St. Cloud Hospital on February 22. A private family grave side service will be held.

Bellamy Jacob Scherping is survived by his daddy and mommy, Brenden and Beth (Oldakowski) Scherping of Little Falls; grandparents, Dan and Dee Oldakowski of Royalton, Theresa (Glen) Welters of Cushing, Dave (Donda) Scherping of Zimmerman; aunts and uncles, Jessica (Rich) Hoheisel of Royalton, Megan (Jeremy) Oldakowski-Jutz of Foley, Kelsie Scherping of Little Falls, Austin (Jessica) Scherping of Cushing, Connor (Haley) Scherping of Little Falls, Chase (Samantha Bridgeman) Scherping of Little Falls and Riley Scherping of Cushing; great-grandparents, Dorothy Oldakowski of Pierz, Gloria (Lambert) Scherping of Little Falls and Bonnie Dahl of Pierz.

Bellamy was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Robert “Bob” Oldakowski, Vere (Karel) Harvey and Donald Dahl.