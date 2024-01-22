Belgrade Woman Killed in Monday Morning Crash

CROW LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County crash Monday morning took the life of a Belgrade woman.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened when two vehicles collided on Highway 55 between Brooten and Belgrade at around 6:45 a.m.

The patrol says a car driven by 41-year-old Cassie Mithaugen was heading west on the highway while an SUV driven by 52-year-old Chad Seitz of Anoka was eastbound.

The two vehicles collided, killing Mithaugen. A three-year-old passenger in her car was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Seitz had only minor injuries and did not need hospitalization.

