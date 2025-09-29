October 7, 1949 - September 25, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Rebecca “Becky” Ann (Kissner) Becker, age 75 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 25, 2025, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton surrounded by her family.

Becky was born to Manuel and Thelma (Shapley) Kissner on October 7, 1949, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Saint Cloud and married Gary Becker on June 13, 1969, in Saint Cloud.

She worked in real estate for more than 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, bicycling, paddling, traveling, and being outdoors. She also loved her pugs and spending time at her second home in Lanesboro.

Becky is survived by her children, Eric (Heidi) Becker and Kristina (Todd) Ege; grandchildren, Nicholas Baker, Tyler Becker, Donovan Ege, and Morgan Ege; siblings, Michael Kissner, Rose Mary Kissner, Deborah Kissner, Sandra (Ron) Pick, Kevin (Becky) Kissner, John (Debbie) Kissner, Patricia (Darryl) Herold, Robert (Denise) Kissner, and Manuel Jr. (Laurie) Kissner; brother-in-law, Richard (Nancy) Becker; aunt; cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husband, Gary; brother, David Kissner; niece, Rhiannon Wiener; nephew, Shawn Kissner; and great-niece, Aubrey Dirks.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Berry Community Cemetery in Princeton. A meal will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church after the burial service.