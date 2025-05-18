Pickup And SUV Collide In Becker, One Man Injured
BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clear Lake man was sent to the hospital after a crash Sunday morning in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 25.
According to authorities, a pickup driven by 55-year-old Troy Goenner of Clear Lake was going south on Highway 25, and an SUV driven by 28-year-old Thomas Schneider of Clear Lake was going east on Highway 10 when they crashed.
Schneider was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the two passengers in his vehicle, 36-year-old Courtney Paulson and 35-year-old Brianna Schneider, both from Clear Lake, were not hurt. Goenner was not hurt in the crash.
