Becker School Board Signs Teacher Contract

BECKER (WJON News) - Teachers in Becker Public Schools now have a contract.

After a nine-month negotiation process that turned contentious at times, the contract between the Becker Education Association and the Becker School District was approved on a unanimous vote without discussion.

The contract features a 3.25% increase in salary per year for the two-year contract, along with an approximate 2.3% increase in benefits.

Officials with the district say the overall cost of the new contract is a 4.35% increase.

