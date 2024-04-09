Becker School Board Signs Teacher Contract

Becker School Board Signs Teacher Contract

Logo: Becker Public Schools

BECKER (WJON News) - Teachers in Becker Public Schools now have a contract.

After a nine-month negotiation process that turned contentious at times, the contract between the Becker Education Association and the Becker School District was approved on a unanimous vote without discussion.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The contract features a 3.25% increase in salary per year for the two-year contract, along with an approximate 2.3% increase in benefits.

Photo: Becker Public School
loading...

Officials with the district say the overall cost of the new contract is a 4.35% increase.

 

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away
Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup
GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public

15 Minnesota Town Names That Are Hard to Pronounce

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON