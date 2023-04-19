Becker Approves Street Project Bids

BECKER (WJON News) - Tuesday, the Becker City Council awarded a $1,489,820 bid for this summer’s street projects. Midwest Paving will handle the paving improvements in several residential neighborhoods.

The base project includes paving for the following areas:

3rd Street from Edgewood St. to Brenda Blvd.

Brant Ave. and Brant Court.

Brenda Blvd. from Edgewood St. to 3rd St.

Prairie Road.

Forrest Drive from Parkview Ave. to Brant Ave.

Meadowlark Blvd., Meadowlark Court, Morning Dove Dr., and Dawson Ct.

In addition, the council approved two optional projects. Project ‘A’ includes work at the Becker Community Center. Road improvements are necessary due to the new housing development next door to the center.

The council also approved a shared project with Becker Township for sidewalk and boulevard improvements at the old fire department. The city will lead the project, and bill 50 percent of the construction costs back to the township. Lerud says accessibility is the key factor of this optional project.

Money for the neighborhood street improvements and the fire hall projects will come from the city’s street fund, while the repairs to the community center will be paid for with Becker Community Center funds.

