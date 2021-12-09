BCI Announces New Partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters

ST. CLOUD -- BCI Construction and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota have entered into a new partnership.

BCI has pledged to recruit five mentors from within their company to participate in workplace activities with the kids.

They will also be donating $2,500 for each mentor to support the program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters still has over 100 local kids waiting to be paired with a mentor.

Here is a link to sign up for that.

