BCA Releases Names of Officers Involved in Death of Tased Man

ST. CLOUD -- The BCA has released the names of the three officers involved in the death of a tased St. Cloud man.

The BCA announced Friday that St. Cloud Police officers Brandon Leuthardt, Jessica Schlieman, and Zachary Scholl were involved in the incident and have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Forty-one-year old David Beckes died Wednesday after being tased by police officers responding to a 911 call of a reported assault in progress. Authorities say when officers arrived they did not receive a response at the door and forced entry into the apartment.

The BCA says officers encountered Beckes in a bedroom, and when he did not comply with officer commands and resisted arrest, two of the officers deployed their tasers. Beckes became unresponsive and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

The BCA says officers Leuthardt and Schlieman, who have been with the police department for four and twenty-four years respectively, both used their tasers. Authorities say Officer Scholl has been with the department for one year. He and Officer Schlieman both sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Beckes' cause and manner of death are still pending toxicology testing and microscopic examination results and the BCA will determine whether taser cameras captured any portion of the incident.

