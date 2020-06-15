BCA Releases Name of Suspect After Officer Shot in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the name of the suspect that was involved in the struggle with police. The incident left an officer with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The BCA has identified the man as 18-year-old Sumaree Dashon Bosse of St. Cloud. He has been arrested and is expected to be charged with Second Degree Assault. He will be booked into the Stearns County Jail following his release from the hospital. Formal charges would need to come from the Stearns County Attorney’s office.

One gun was recovered at the scene. Another gun was recovered in the yard of a home near the incident scene.

According to preliminary information from the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to reports of an individual with a handgun at a gas station in the 900 block on 10th Avenue South at about 12:10 a.m. Monday. Officers attempted to stop and detain the 18-year-old man when he fled on foot. Officers chased the suspect and caught him in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South. During a physical struggle, the suspect produced a handgun. The arresting officer suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Both the officer and Bosse were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson says the officer who was hurt is a 14-year veteran of the department.

Four St. Cloud police officers are on standard paid administrative leave. The names of the officers will be released once the initial round of interviews is complete.

There is no bodycam footage, and the dashcam video did not capture the incident. BCA agents will review nearby surveillance and Taser video as part of their investigation.

The BCA is continuing its investigation.

False rumors on social media spread quickly during the overnight. A crowd of about 100 people marched to the St. Cloud police department damaging several buildings along the way. The Police Chief and several city leaders quickly held a news conference to debunk the false stories.



Leaders in the city's black community had high praise for the police department during the news conference.