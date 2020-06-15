St. Cloud Police Officer Shot in the Hand

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud police officer was shot in the hand while trying to arrest a suspect.

Officers were trying to stop and detain an 18-year-old man when he started to run. The officers chased him and caught him in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South just after midnight Monday. At that point the suspect resisted arrest and during the struggle, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired it once striking the arresting officer in the hand.

The officers did not return fire and were able to take the suspect into custody. The injured officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect also received non-life-threatening injuries with a cut and was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time. Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says a news conference has been scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Monday at the police station. WJON is planning to carry that news conference live.