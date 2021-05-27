Batter Up! Home Run Derby Planned for Dick Putz Field

ST. CLOUD -- See if you have what it takes to swing for the fences at a new unique event in St. Cloud.

Home Runs for Healing is a Home Run Derby being organized by the St. Cloud Rotaract group. It is on Saturday, June 5th from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Dick Putz Field. Various prizes will be awarded based on where the ball lands on the field.

Spokeswoman Clare Richards says home run balls gets your name into the grand prize drawing.

For every home run that you hit your name gets entered for that grand prize drawing, so even if you just hit one you have a shot at winning the grand prize. And, yes, there are tons of other prizes to win based on performance.

The grand prize is a $500 Scheels gift card and 10 tickets to the June 13th Twins game. The brackets are 16 and older, and then 10 to 15-year-olds.

The derby is free but there is a suggested donation of $20 per person. You don't have to register ahead of time and batting is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Besides the home run derby, there will also be food trucks, live music, yard games, axe throwing, a beer garden and many other activities.

All of the money raised that day will go toward Clare Richards' participation in the Dancing with our Stars fundraiser on June 14th. She is raising money for her selected charity the Central MN Child Advocacy Center.

Get our free mobile app