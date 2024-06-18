Barry R. Trunk, 42, Princeton

March 19, 1982 - June 12, 2024

attachment-Barry Trunk loading...

Barry Trunk, age 42 of Princeton, MN, passed away on June 12, 2024. A Celebration of Barry’s Life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Pastor John Ellison will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton at a later date.

Barry Trunk came into the world to Mike and Karen (Kollodge) Trunk a healthy nine pounder on March 19, 1982, in Princeton. He became seriously disabled on September 30, 1982, after his third routine childhood immunization. His difficult life became even more severe as the years went by, but he enriched the life of others by giving them the opportunity to know him in spite of his disabilities. He lived his entire life in Princeton, attended school in town, and was helped and taught by the wonderful special education staff and paraprofessionals in the district. When he finished school, Barry spent his days at the Princeton Developmental Achievement Center (D.A.C.).

After his grandmother, Mildred Trunk, moved to an area senior apartment, her home was made into a group home for Barry and two other boys. He left home and lived there many years doing activities at his table by the front window with the help of the wonderful staff. Grandma Trunk spent many hours at her old house visiting and bringing treats to the guys.

Barry enjoyed puzzles, Sesame Street, helicopters, trains, shooting baskets, and looking at picture books. Even by the end of his life, Barry still functioned as a young child. To his family he was always considered their “little boy” and were very blessed to know, love, and appreciate him.

Barry is survived by his parents, Karen and Mike; brother, Gordy (Luyen) of Vietnam; aunts and uncles, Pam Lane of Mora, Stephanie (Paolo) Segarelli of Rome, Italy, Richard (David) Kollodge of Rome, Italy, and Patty (Jerry) Whipple of Columbus, GA; cousins, Julie (Julie) Lane and Jeff (Rhonda) Lane; and his caregivers.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Loren and Mildred Trunk, Connie Haupt, and Richard Kollodge; and his uncle, Skeeter Lane.

It was amazing how this non-verbal young man taught those around him so many life lessons…compassion, tolerance, and patience. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Care Force Homes, 1204 N 11th Ave., Princeton, MN, 55371.