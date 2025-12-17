June 10, 1934 - December 15, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Barbara “Helen” Thompson, age 91, of Sauk Rapids who died Monday, December 15, 2025 at Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Helen was born June 10, 1934 in St. Wendel to John and Anna (Sobania) Beam. She married Ernest W. Thompson on June 2, 1954 in Royalton and the couple lived in St. Cloud until moving to Sauk Rapids in 1966. Helen was a bookkeeper at Jack Frost, Donovan’s Sausage and Nahan Printing. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Society (Christian Mothers) Helen enjoyed sewing, crocheting, making quilts for her grandchildren, gardening, canning and baking bread.

Survivors include her children, Sharyn (Richard) Hoium of Stacy, Gary (Colleen) of Sauk Rapids, David (Gretchen) of Ormond Beach, FL, Chuck (Stacy) of Sartell, Tim (Theresa) of Mayer; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest; sisters and brothers, Rita (Lloyd) Hammerel, Alma (Lawrence) Novitzki, Roman (Kathy) Beam, Al (Carol) Beam, Rosalie Beam and infant brothers, Joseph and John and an infant sister, Mary Ann; grandchildren, Nicholas Hoium and Sydney Thompson.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery.