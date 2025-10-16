March 21, 1952 - October 10, 2025

Memorial Service will be 12:00 PM on Monday, October 27, 2025 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Barbara L. Meyer, age 73, who passed away Friday, October 10, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Pastor Tim Lindhorst will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Barbara was born on March 21, 1952 in Milaca, Minnesota where she grew up and graduated from high school in 1970, she went on to attend St. Cloud Business College and St. Cloud State. She met her husband, Jeff, in California in 1970 and was married in December of 1970, building a relationship for the next 55 years. She moved to Sartell in 1973, establishing a home and being involved with the Sartell Jaycee Women and later, The Woman of Today, while working for Northwestern Bell and AT&T for over 30 years. In 1980 she brought Michael and Tiffany into this world, starting 45 years of love, care and joy. She enjoyed playing league volleyball and taking many spontaneous trips, especially walking on the beaches of California and the Gulf. She was a passionate Timberwolves fan.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Jeff; her daughter, Tiffany; sister, Deanna Lemmon; and many cousins.

Barbara was proceeded in death by her son, Michael; her parents, Howard and Lela Bruggeman; all except one of her eight aunts, uncles and several cousins; also, special friends, Larry and Paulette Levasseur.